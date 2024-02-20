National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.310-4.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Health Investors also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.31-4.37 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NHI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.75.

NHI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 223,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,298. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.92. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $58.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

