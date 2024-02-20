Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Shares Up 1.4%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.83. 84,256 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 42,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.
