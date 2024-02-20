Netrum 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,700.27 (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Netrum has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.54 or 0.00047302 BTC on major exchanges. Netrum has a market cap of $52.51 million and $1,700.27 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Netrum Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official website is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.538553 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

