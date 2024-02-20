NFT Market Cap Hits $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015359 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,105.50 or 0.99967911 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009164 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00167020 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

