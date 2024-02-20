Oasis Network Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $795.55 million and $135.88 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.06 or 0.05745091 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00073463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00025868 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00014400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00019695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12374179 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $132,227,081.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.