Orchid Market Cap Reaches $117.75 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $117.75 million and $20.02 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015359 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,105.50 or 0.99967911 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009164 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00167020 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

