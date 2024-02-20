Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

Otsuka Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

