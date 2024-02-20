Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.72. Approximately 9,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 13,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

