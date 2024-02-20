Oxen (OXEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,538.70

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $5,538.70 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,097.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.78 or 0.00508228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00132766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00051474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.42 or 0.00238820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00146509 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027370 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,797,307 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

