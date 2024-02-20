Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.240-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.450-5.550 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

PANW stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,987,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,844. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.56. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.85, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Westpark Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $298.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

