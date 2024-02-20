PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Trading Up 4.2%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

PAX Global Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, countertop, android smart tablet, multilane, integrated ECR, industrial PDA, unattended payment, PINpad, and MiniPOS and mPOS.

Featured Articles

