Pocket Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.81 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $266.82 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,637,686,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a decentralized platform connecting various blockchains to serve Web3 dApps’ data needs. It uses a cost-efficient model, supports over 50 blockchains, and employs a PoS consensus mechanism for scalability and data consistency. The POKT token, integral to the ecosystem, is used for staking nodes and accessing the Pocket Portal, offering up to 1 million free data relays per day. The network was co-founded by CEO Michael O’Rourke.”

