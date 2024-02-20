Pontiac Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PONT) Trading Up 8.7%

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $499.99 and last traded at $499.99. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $460.00.

Pontiac Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $462.35 and a 200-day moving average of $467.83.

Pontiac Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $2.35 dividend. This represents a $9.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

About Pontiac Bancorp

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, Tazewell County, McLean County, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

