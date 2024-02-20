Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.600-17.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Storage also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.60-17.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a sector perform rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $284.12. 1,193,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,714. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

