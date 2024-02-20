Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,975. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
