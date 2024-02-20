Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,975. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 120,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 148,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 84,327 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 65.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 106,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

