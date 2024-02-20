Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on March 1st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE PIM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 34,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,338. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
