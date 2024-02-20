Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PIM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. 34,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,338. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $3.30.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
