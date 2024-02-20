Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PIM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. 34,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,338. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $699,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

