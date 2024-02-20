Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 98,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,933. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 769.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 88,290 shares during the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

