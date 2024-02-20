Rarible Reaches Market Cap of $34.63 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Rarible has a market cap of $34.63 million and $711,946.79 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00002873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Rarible Profile
Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,073,676 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.
Rarible Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars.
