Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.130-4.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Realty Income also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.13 to $4.21 EPS.
Realty Income Price Performance
O stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.47. 6,066,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,049,107. Realty Income has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Realty Income Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Realty Income
In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
