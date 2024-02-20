Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.130-4.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Realty Income also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.13 to $4.21 EPS.

O stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.47. 6,066,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,049,107. Realty Income has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

