Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Shares Up 4.2%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.48. 18,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 43,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Rego Payment Architectures Trading Up 4.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides children to make secure and private payments, savings, donations, and investments.

