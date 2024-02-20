Reserve Rights Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.02 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $140.68 million and $10.02 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights’ genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,600,000,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Rights (RSR) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Reserve protocol, a decentralized stablecoin platform. Created by a team of entrepreneurs and developers, RSR is used to stabilize the Reserve stablecoin, govern the protocol, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

