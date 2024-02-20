RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.500-3.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. RingCentral also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-$3.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RingCentral from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.28.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.85. 2,507,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 83.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RingCentral by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

