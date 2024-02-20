RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.790-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.0 million-$580.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581.5 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.580 EPS.

RingCentral Trading Up 0.7 %

RNG traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,478. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 131,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 81,787 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in RingCentral by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,103,000 after buying an additional 382,343 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 910,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,895,000 after buying an additional 268,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

