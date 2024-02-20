Roger K. Deromedi Sells 32,052 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $612,193.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,516,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,168,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Utz Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UTZ traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 565,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,815. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.
Utz Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.52%.
Institutional Trading of Utz Brands
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on UTZ. Truist Financial cut their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
