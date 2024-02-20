Rune Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $5.23 or 0.00010016 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $102,525.09 and $234,246.80 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 5.45645741 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $302,330.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

