Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.34. 46,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 107,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

About Sandvik AB (publ)

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.