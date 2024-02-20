Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Down 4.5%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 131,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 274,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Santacruz Silver Mining Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22.

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a negative return on equity of 687.27% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of C$86.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current year.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.