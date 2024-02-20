Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €324.80 ($349.25) and last traded at €331.60 ($356.56). Approximately 72,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €337.70 ($363.12).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €326.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €314.64.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.