Scout24 (ETR:G24) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €66.24 ($71.23) and last traded at €66.00 ($70.97). 89,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €65.34 ($70.26).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €63.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

