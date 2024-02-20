Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.
Security Federal Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 12.74%.
Security Federal Dividend Announcement
About Security Federal
Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
