Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $26.78. Approximately 20,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 28,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Company Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

