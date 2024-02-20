Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) Director Laura Francis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $887,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SWAV stock traded down $3.48 on Tuesday, reaching $259.18. The stock had a trading volume of 724,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,227. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

