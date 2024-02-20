Siacoin (SC) Hits Market Cap of $918.90 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 73.8% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $918.90 million and approximately $262.52 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,010.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000164 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.75 or 0.00505394 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00132537 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008400 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00051642 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.23 or 0.00237037 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00145351 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00026952 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000467 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,501,565,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,476,809,537 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
