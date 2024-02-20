Siacoin (SC) Hits Market Cap of $918.90 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 73.8% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $918.90 million and approximately $262.52 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,010.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.75 or 0.00505394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00132537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00051642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.23 or 0.00237037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00145351 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00026952 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,501,565,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,476,809,537 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.