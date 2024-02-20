Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 2,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.
Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88.
Sleep Country Canada Company Profile
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sleep Country Canada
- Stock Average Calculator
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.