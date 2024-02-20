SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Down 0.6%

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.09 and last traded at $85.46. 67,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 112,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average is $85.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

