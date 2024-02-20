Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.2 million-$97.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.0 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.220-0.230 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sprout Social from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.54.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,254. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at $12,055,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,946 over the last three months. 11.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprout Social by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 299,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,558,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 791.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 163,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 192,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 135,917 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

