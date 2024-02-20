Steven Dan Stephens Sells 7,500 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Dan Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Steven Dan Stephens sold 260 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $9,963.20.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.09. 2,087,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $51.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

