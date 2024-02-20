Stratis (STRAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21.12 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002041 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $167.28 million and approximately $21.12 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.89 or 0.05772187 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00073062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00025933 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00014289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00019515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,869,626 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

