Sudhanshu Chhabra Sells 443 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $13,600.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sudhanshu Chhabra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

On Friday, February 9th, Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 4,231 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $132,387.99.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ZWS traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.35. 802,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,546. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 29.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 122,281 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after buying an additional 83,182 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 36,307 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.