Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Shares Up 14.4%

Shares of Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) shot up 14.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.10 and last traded at $99.10. 50 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.59.

Sulzer Trading Up 14.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average is $89.69.

About Sulzer

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. The company operates in Flow Equipment, Services, Chemtech, and Others segments. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization.

