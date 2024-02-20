Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.04-7.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.040-7.240 EPS.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.85. 1,332,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $158.04.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Truist Financial cut Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

