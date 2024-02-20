Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.040-7.240 EPS.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,144. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $158.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Communities

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,323,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,697,000 after buying an additional 1,582,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.