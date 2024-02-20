Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.10

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.10 and last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.
Suruga Bank Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78.
Suruga Bank Company Profile
Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Suruga Bank
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.