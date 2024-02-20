Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.550–0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.0 million-$645.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $672.9 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -1.100–0.800 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. 7,885,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,753. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

