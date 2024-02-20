Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.55)-($0.45) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company issued revenue guidance of $630-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.32 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY24 guidance to ($1.10)-($0.80) EPS.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.5 %

TDOC stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. 7,885,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,312 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 36.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,369,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,270,000 after acquiring an additional 902,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,653,000 after acquiring an additional 56,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

