Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Tempur Sealy International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

