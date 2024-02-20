Terra Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $451.30 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $451.30 million and approximately $52.41 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001094 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 664,675,224 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

