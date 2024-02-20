The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.5 million-$74.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.8 million.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $22.92. 104,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,383. The company has a market capitalization of $624.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

