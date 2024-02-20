theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Stock Price Up 4.8%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 25,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 57,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

theglobe.com Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

theglobe.com Company Profile

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. theglobe.com, inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

